Brazil's presidential front-runner would keep country in Paris Agreement

FILE PHOTO: Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), arrives to cast his vote in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s leading presidential candidate, right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, said on Thursday that he would not pull his country out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, reversing his earlier statements that he would exit the accord.

About 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest lies within Brazil’s borders, and scientists have said that its protection is vital to combating rising global temperatures, with the jungle acting as a natural carbon sink that takes in greenhouse gases.