FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 25, 2018 / 8:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's presidential front-runner would keep country in Paris Agreement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), arrives to cast his vote in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s leading presidential candidate, right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, said on Thursday that he would not pull his country out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, reversing his earlier statements that he would exit the accord.

About 60 percent of the Amazon rainforest lies within Brazil’s borders, and scientists have said that its protection is vital to combating rising global temperatures, with the jungle acting as a natural carbon sink that takes in greenhouse gases.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.