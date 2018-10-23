Brazil's Bolsonaro would replace CEOs at state-owned companies: ally

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro would replace the chief executives of several state-owned companies if he wins the Oct. 28 election, the head of his party said on Tuesday.

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), attends a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Gustavo Bebianno, the head of Bolsonaro’s Social Liberal Party, said Bolsonaro would make changes to companies including Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (Petrobras), Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (ELET3.SA) (Eletrobras), Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), and Caixa Econômica Federal [CEF.UL], among others.

Bolsonaro would pick the replacements within 30 days of the vote, Bebianno added.