FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 23, 2018 / 7:33 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil's Bolsonaro would replace CEOs at state-owned companies: ally

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro would replace the chief executives of several state-owned companies if he wins the Oct. 28 election, the head of his party said on Tuesday.

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), attends a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Gustavo Bebianno, the head of Bolsonaro’s Social Liberal Party, said Bolsonaro would make changes to companies including Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (Petrobras), Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA (ELET3.SA) (Eletrobras), Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), and Caixa Econômica Federal [CEF.UL], among others.

Bolsonaro would pick the replacements within 30 days of the vote, Bebianno added.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Bruno Federowski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.