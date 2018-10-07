FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil right-winger wins first round, heads to runoff: exit poll

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential election is heading to an Oct. 28 runoff vote between right-wing Congressman Jair Bolsonaro and leftist former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, according to an exit poll conducted by the Ibope polling during Sunday’s first-round vote.

The poll showed 45 percent of valid votes going to Bolsonaro and 28 percent going to Haddad, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. Ibope spoke with 30,000 voters and the results were released by TV Globo.

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn

