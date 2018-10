SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) WhatsApp messaging application business said on Friday it was “taking immediate legal action” against companies that are sending spam messages ahead of the Brazilian presidential election.

FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Campaign propaganda has flooded social media in Brazil ahead of an Oct. 28 run-off vote in the presidential election.