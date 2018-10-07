Brazil presidential election heading to second-round runoff: Datafolha

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential election will go to a second-round runoff between right-wing Congressman Jair Bolsonaro and leftist rival Fernando Haddad, pollster Datafolha projected, based on an analysis of initial results from Sunday’s vote.

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), casts his vote in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

With 87 percent of voters counted, Bolsonaro has won 47 percent of valid ballots, far more than Haddad’s 28 percent but not enough to clinch the race with a majority of first-round votes, according to Datafolha.