French President Macron congratulates Bolsonaro on Brazil win

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Brasilia, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday congratulated Jair Bolsonaro for his victory in Brazil’s presidential election and added that France would look to continue to co-operate on Brazil on areas including environmental issues.

“The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron congratulates Jair Bolsonaro, who was elected by the people of Brazil to become president of the federal republic of Brazil on Sunday, October 28,” said a statement from Macron’s office.

“France and Brazil have a strategic partnership based around common values of respect and the promotion of democratic principles,” added Macron in his statement.

“It is in the respect of these values that France wishes to continue its co-operation with Brazil in tackling major issues of the day, as well as areas such as peace, international security and environment issues within the context of the Paris Climate Agreement,” concluded Macron’s statement.