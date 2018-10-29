Bolsonaro will focus on Brazil pension reform, bilateral trade: Guedes

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro’s top economic advisor and proposed economy minister, Paulo Guedes, said on Sunday that reforming the country’s costly pension system would be a top priority for his government.

Guedes, speaking shortly after Bolsonaro’s commanding win, said that Latin America’s biggest economy would seek bilateral trade deals, criticizing the restrictions of South America’s Mercosur trade bloc.

He said a proposed tax overhaul would generate some 10 million jobs by cutting payroll taxes.