Brazil prosecutors target far-right candidate's economic guru: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Paulo Guedes, the chief economic policy adviser to Brazil’s leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, is being investigated by federal prosecutors for allegedly taking part in fraud linked to the pension funds of major state-run companies, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro (L) a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the Social Liberal Party (PSL) listens to economist Paulo Guedes before a lunch with businessmen at the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (FIRJAN) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

The paper, citing court documents, said Guedes allegedly worked with executives with strong ties to the leftist Workers Party, whose candidate Fernando Haddad is in a runoff election with Bolsonaro. The document seen by the newspaper says the alleged fraud took place at state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Banco do Brasil, state bank Caixa Economica Federal and the postal service.

A representative for Bolsonaro did not respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately possible to reach Guedes.