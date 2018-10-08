Brazil's Haddad says presidential runoff will pit neo-liberalism against social gains

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Workers Party (PT) presidential candidate Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the runoff race for the country’s top office would pit his party’s history of strong social programs against the neoliberal economic model pushed by far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro.

FILE PHOTO: Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers Party (PT), talks to the media in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Haddad made the comments during a news conference streamed on his Facebook page, during which he also said he would seek to rally all “democratic forces” around his campaign to beat Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has long praised the country’s past dictatorship. Bolsonaro won 46 percent of the vote in Sunday’s first-round ballot, while Haddad took 29 percent.