World News
October 9, 2018 / 5:52 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Brazilian leftist Haddad rules out bankers for finance minister job

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday he will not tap any banker as his future finance minister if elected in an Oct. 28 run-off election.

Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT), attends PT's national executive meeting, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

“It may be an economist or business leader, but not a banker,” Haddad told Radio Guaiba in an interview.

Haddad, who came in a distant second to far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s first-round vote, said his choice will be “the polar opposite” to Paulo Guedes, a University of Chicago-trained banker chosen by Bolsonaro to lead his economic policies.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Brad Brooks and Paul Simao

