October 22, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Haddad: Democracy at risk if Bolsonaro elected president

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s left-leaning presidential candidate Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the country’s democracy will be at risk if his far-right rival, Jair Bolsonaro, is elected in this weekend’s run-off ballot, as opinion polls indicate he will.

Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT), attends a news conference after a debate at the engineers club in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Haddad made the comments a day after a video surfaced of Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, saying that Brazil’s Supreme Court should be disbanded if it were to take any action to strip his father of a win in the election on Oct. 28.

Haddad also said that military hard-liners would threaten democratic institutions under a Bolsonaro government - which the right-winger has repeatedly denied.

Reporting by Tais Haupt; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Frances Kerry

