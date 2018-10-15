Brazil leftist candidate would reform public sector pension

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad said on Monday that if he wins the election this month, he would undertake public sector pension reform in order to unify public and private rules.

FILE PHOTO: Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT), attends a news conference after visiting the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) in Brasilia, Brazil October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Speaking at a press conference in São Paulo, the Workers Party candidate also acknowledged his party, which ran Brazil for 13 of the last 15 years, had made errors and was willing to correct them, without “throwing the baby out with the bath water.”

Haddad is seen as unlikely to win the Oct. 28 run-off.