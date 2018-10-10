Brazil's Haddad says market likes Bolsonaro because it sees easy profits

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday that investors prefer his far-right opponent Jair Bolsonaro because they see quick gains in the privatization of state companies that he would pursue.

Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT), attends an interview with foreign journalists in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Calling himself a moderate, Haddad said he would not name a banker as his finance minister if elected in the Oct. 28 run-off. “It would have to be someone committed to production and not easy profits,” he said at a news conference with foreign reporters.