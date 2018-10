SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad said in a radio interview on Thursday that he plans to send tax and bank reform bills to Congress if elected in October.

Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT), attends a news conference after visiting the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) in Brasilia, Brazil October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Haddad also said he plans to use 10 percent of Brazil’s foreign currency reserves to finance wind and solar energy projects in the northeast of Brazil.