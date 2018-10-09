FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro says he poses no threat of coup

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview aired on Globo TV that he posed no danger of a coup and that he was seeking office by the ballot only, working to allay fears about his past praise of military dictatorships.

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures after casting his vote, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

His rival for the Oct. 28 runoff vote, Fernando Haddad, was also interviewed by Globo. He said that if elected he would reform the banking system to lower consumer interest rates. Bolsonaro won a commanding 46 percent of the first-round Sunday vote.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Sandra Maler

