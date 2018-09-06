FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Brazil top court judge rejects motion to maintain Lula's candidacy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Celso de Mello on Thursday rejected a motion to maintain jailed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s bid to run for president, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a national congress of Communist Party of Brazil in Brasilia, Brazil, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters had reported earlier on Thursday that Lula was likely to give up his candidacy in favor of current vice-presidential candidate Fernando Haddad after Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin rejected a similar appeal.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Bruno Federowski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

