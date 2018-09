BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s top electoral court ruled on Friday that jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cannot run in this year’s presidential election due to a corruption conviction.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a rally in Curitiba, Brazil, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer/File photo

The ruling by a 4-1 majority of the seven-member court removes some doubt about Brazil’s most uncertain election in decades - though Lula’s lawyers have said they would appeal any adverse decision to the Supreme Court.