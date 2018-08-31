FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 31, 2018 / 4:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's electoral court to discuss Lula candidacy Friday afternoon

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s top electoral court will begin deliberations Friday on whether former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should be barred from running in this year’s presidential election, according to a statement on the court’s website.

Supporters of the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a rally in Curitiba, Brazil August 30, 2018. Picture taken August 30, 2018. The sign reads "Free Lula." REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Lula, Brazil’s most popular politician, is serving a 12-year sentence for a corruption conviction. His Workers Party registered him as its presidential candidate for the October vote anyway, saying he is innocent. Lula is likely ineligible for office under Brazil’s “Clean Slate” law, which prohibits candidates from running if they have convictions that have been upheld on appeal.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.