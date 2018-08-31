Brazil's electoral court to discuss Lula candidacy Friday afternoon

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s top electoral court will begin deliberations Friday on whether former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should be barred from running in this year’s presidential election, according to a statement on the court’s website.

Supporters of the former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a rally in Curitiba, Brazil August 30, 2018. Picture taken August 30, 2018. The sign reads "Free Lula." REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Lula, Brazil’s most popular politician, is serving a 12-year sentence for a corruption conviction. His Workers Party registered him as its presidential candidate for the October vote anyway, saying he is innocent. Lula is likely ineligible for office under Brazil’s “Clean Slate” law, which prohibits candidates from running if they have convictions that have been upheld on appeal.