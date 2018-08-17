Brazil's Lula should have political rights: U.N. Human Rights Committee

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The U.N. Human Rights Committee on Friday said it had requested that the Brazilian government allow imprisoned former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to exercise his political rights.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a rally in Curitiba, Brazil, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer/File photo

Lula is the presidential candidate for his Workers Party and leads polls ahead of the October ballot but is widely expected to be banned from running by an electoral court. He was jailed in April on a corruption conviction.