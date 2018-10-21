Brazil's Bolsonaro could name anti-corruption judge to top court: party ally

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right front-runner presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro could appoint anti-corruption federal judge Sergio Moro to the Supreme Court, the president of Bolsonaro’s party told newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro waits to cast his vote in Curitiba, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Moro is a household name in Brazil and the man in charge of prosecuting the large ‘Car Wash’ corruption investigation. He issued former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s prison order for graft.

“It would be very good to have a judge with Sergio Moro’s profile on the court,” Gustavo Bebianno, president of the once-tiny Social Liberal Party (PSL), said, according to the newspaper on Sunday. “Yes, he is a name under consideration.”

Bolsonaro, who has successfully pitched himself as the anti-establishment candidate, has won voters fed up with political graft and violent crime.