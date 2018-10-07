Right-winger jumps to early lead in Brazil presidential race: results

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Right-wing Congressman Jair Bolsonaro jumped to an early lead in Brazil’s presidential election as the first votes were counted on Sunday, but would still face a second-round runoff against leftist rival Fernando Haddad, according to official results.

With 52 percent of voters counted, Bolsonaro had received 49 percent of valid votes, far ahead of former Sao Paulo mayor Haddad’s 26 percent and 12 percent for former Ceara governor Ciro Gomes. If none receive a majority of valid votes on Sunday, the two leading candidates will go to a second-round runoff on Oct. 28.