FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 7, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Right-winger jumps to early lead in Brazil presidential race: results

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Right-wing Congressman Jair Bolsonaro jumped to an early lead in Brazil’s presidential election as the first votes were counted on Sunday, but would still face a second-round runoff against leftist rival Fernando Haddad, according to official results.

With 52 percent of voters counted, Bolsonaro had received 49 percent of valid votes, far ahead of former Sao Paulo mayor Haddad’s 26 percent and 12 percent for former Ceara governor Ciro Gomes. If none receive a majority of valid votes on Sunday, the two leading candidates will go to a second-round runoff on Oct. 28.

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.