FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 10, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Brazil's Bolsonaro would not sell Petrobras in short-term - party chief

Rodrigo Viga Gaier

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The far-right front-runner in Brazil’s presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, has no plans to privatize state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) in the short-term if elected, the president of his Social Liberal Party told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo/File Photo

Party President Gustavo Bebianno said the sale of Petrobras could be considered in the medium term, but only after the company had been cleaned up and revitalized.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.