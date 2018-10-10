Exclusive: Brazil's Bolsonaro would not sell Petrobras in short-term - party chief

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The far-right front-runner in Brazil’s presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, has no plans to privatize state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) in the short-term if elected, the president of his Social Liberal Party told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo/File Photo

Party President Gustavo Bebianno said the sale of Petrobras could be considered in the medium term, but only after the company had been cleaned up and revitalized.