Brazil poll excluding Lula shows far-right candidate holding lead

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro holds a solid lead in the race for October’s presidential election in a new survey on Monday by pollster Ibope, when excluding jailed leftist candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) speaks next to candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Sustainability Network Party (REDE) during a television debate at the Rede TV studio in Osasco, Brazil August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Bolsonaro has 20 percent of voter support, followed by environmentalist Marina Silva with 12 percent, center-leftist Ciro Gomes with 9 percent and business-friendly Geraldo Alckmin with 7 percent. Lula’s running mate Fernando Haddad, who will head the Workers Party ticket if Lula is barred from running by a corruption conviction as expected, trails with 4 percent. The poll of 2,002 voters from Aug. 17-19 has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.