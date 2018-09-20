FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 3:29 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Bolsonaro at 28 percent, leftist Haddad surges to 16 percent: Brazil election poll

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s front-running far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro continued to gain ground for next month’s election, but the Workers Party’s Fernando Haddad is surging behind him and they will likely face off in a second-round vote, a new poll showed on Thursday.

FILE Photo: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro takes a selfie as he attends a rallyin Porto Alegre, Brazil August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Bolsonaro, who is recovering in hospital from a near-fatal stabbing two weeks ago, has 28 percent in the survey of voter intentions by polling firm Datafolha, a gain of 2 points since the previous poll a week ago.

Haddad, who replaced jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the ticket nine days ago, has 16 percent, a 3 percentage point rise, but is statistically tied with center-leftist Ciro Gomes, who has not increased his 13 percent support.

Datafolha surveyed 8,601 voters across Brazil on Sep. 18-19. The poll, published by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, has a margin of error of two percentage points.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Darren Schuettler

