Brazil election poll shows Bolsonaro has 57 percent vs Haddad 43 percent

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has consolidated his clear lead over leftist rival Fernando Haddad in an election poll of voter intentions for Sunday’s run-off vote, according to a new survey.

A combination of file photos shows Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), casting his vote in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018 and Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT), attending PT's national executive meeting, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Amanda Perobelli

The MDA poll published on Monday by transportation lobby CNT showed that Bolsonaro had 57 percent of voter support, compared to Haddad’s 43 percent. The numbers are in line with other polls that show Bolsonaro taking 59 percent (Datafolha) or 60 percent (BTG/FSB) of the votes.