Brazil election poll shows Bolsonaro with 57 percent versus Haddad's 43 percent

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro saw his sizeable lead narrow slightly over leftist rival Fernando Haddad in a new Ibope election poll published on Tuesday, looking at voter intentions for Sunday’s run-off vote.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), attend a demonstration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

The poll showed Bolsonaro winning 57 percent of valid votes to Haddad’s 43 percent, compared to 59 percent for Bolsonaro and 41 percent for Haddad in Ibope’s previous survey last week.

The new numbers are in line with other polls that show Bolsonaro taking between 57 percent (CNT/MDA) and 60 percent (BTG/FSB) of the votes.