Brazil far-right candidate Bolsonaro leads first-round vote: poll

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro holds a large lead in the race for October’s presidential election, taking 26 percent in a survey of first-round votes that was released Tuesday by pollster Ibope. However, in simulated runoff scenarios, Bolsonaro was in a technical tie with all major rivals.

FILE PHOTO: A combination picture shows (top row L-R) presidential candidates Jair Bolsonaro and Geraldo Alckmin, (bottom row L-R), Marina Silva and Ciro Gomes respectively from Reuters files. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Leonardo Benassatto/Adriano Machado/File Photos

Leftist Ciro Gomes had 11 percent, while environmentalist Marina Silva and market-friendly candidate Geraldo Alckmin were tied in third with 9 percent in the Ibope poll, which was released by the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper. Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad, named Tuesday to take the place of jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva atop the Workers Party ticket, registered 8 percent.

The poll interviewed 2,002 people from Sept. 8-10. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.