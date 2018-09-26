FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Brazil opinion poll shows Bolsonaro leads Haddad by 6 points

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has held his lead ahead of the Oct. 7 election with 27 percent of voter support, but Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad is close behind with 21 percent, a new opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows presidential candidates Jair Bolsonaro (L) in Brasilia, Brazil September 4, 2018 and Fernando Haddad in Curitiba, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/Rodolfo Buhrer/File Photos

The survey by polling firm Ibope confirmed other recent polls and showed that support for center-left candidate Ciro Gomes is hovering in the 12-percent area, while business-friendly former Sao Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin is stagnant at 8 percent.

The poll commissioned by the CNI industry lobby surveyed 2,000 voters across Brazil on Sept. 22-24 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

