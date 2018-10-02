FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 10:15 PM / in 40 minutes

Brazil poll shows far-right Bolsonaro beating leftist Haddad in run-off

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro would beat his leftist Workers Party rival Fernando Haddad in an expected runoff in this month’s election, a Datafolha poll showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTOS: A combination of file photos shows presidential candidates Jair Bolsonaro (L) attending a television debate at the Rede TV studio in Osasco, Brazil August 17, 2018 and Fernando Haddad attending a televised debate in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Nacho Doce/File Photos

In a simulated second-round vote, the poll found Bolsonaro would get 44 percent support, beating Haddad’s 42 percent. In the first-round scenario, Datafolha found that Bolsonaro had 32 percent voter approval, compared to Haddad’s 21 percent.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn

