October 4, 2018 / 11:27 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Brazil poll shows far-right Bolsonaro extending lead over Haddad

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro extended his lead over leftist Workers Party rival Fernando Haddad for Sunday’s first-round vote, a Datafolha poll showed on Thursday.

A supporter of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is seen in front of Bolsonaro's condominium at Barra da Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Bolsonaro took 35 percent of voter intentions in the latest poll, up 3 percentage points since Tuesday and opening the possibility he could win the presidency in the first round by taking a majority of the valid votes and avoid a runoff.

Haddad maintained 22 percent support in the poll. In a simulated second-round vote, the Datafolha found Bolsonaro and Haddad in a dead heat.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Sandra Maler

