Brazil poll shows jailed Lula extending lead for October election

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has increased his support by almost five percentage points and would win Brazil’s October presidential election if he is allowed to run, a poll by CNT/MDA showed on Monday.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's supporters walk during the Free Lula March in Brasilia, Brazil, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Electoral authorities are expected to bar Lula from the election due to a corruption conviction. Despite that, he took 37.3 percent of voter intentions in the latest poll. His nearest rival was far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro with 18.3 percent, followed by Marina Silva with 5.6 percent and Geraldo Alckmin with 4.9 percent.