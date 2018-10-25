FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 10:13 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro's lead over leftist narrows: poll

1 Min Read

Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro attends a news conference at a campaign office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro’s lead over leftist rival Fernando Haddad has narrowed, according to a survey of voter intentions published on Thursday night ahead of this weekend’s run-off ballot.

The Datafolha poll published by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper showed that Bolsonaro had 56 percent of voter support, compared to Haddad’s 44 percent. A week ago, the same poll had Bolsonaro with 59 percent and Haddad with 41 percent.

Reporting by Brad Brooks, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

