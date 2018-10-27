FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 27, 2018 / 9:39 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro holds double-digit lead over leftist rival: poll

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts after being stabbed during a rally in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Raysa Campos Leite/File photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has maintained his double-digit lead over leftist rival Fernando Haddad in an election poll of voter intentions on the eve of Sunday’s run-off vote, according to a new survey.

The MDA poll published on Saturday by transportation lobby CNT showed that Bolsonaro had 56.8 percent of voter support, compared to Haddad’s 43.2 percent, almost no change from the previous MDA survey five days ago. The numbers are in line with other polls that show Bolsonaro taking 56 percent (Datafolha) or 57 percent (Ibope) of the votes.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.