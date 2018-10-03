Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Bolsonaro maintains lead: poll

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro maintained his lead over leftist Workers Party rival Fernando Haddad ahead of this weekend’s election, an Ibope poll showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro attends a rally in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara

In a simulated first-round vote, the poll found Bolsonaro had 32 percent of voter support while Haddad had 23 percent. If no candidate wins a majority in Sunday’s vote, the top two vote winners will face each other in an Oct. 28 runoff ballot. Ibope interviewed 3,010 people across Brazil on Monday and Tuesday. The survey’s margin of error is two percentage points.