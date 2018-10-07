FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 7, 2018 / 12:28 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro widens lead but tied with Haddad for run-off: polls

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has increased his lead over leftist Fernando Haddad on the eve of Sunday’s presidential election, but they are statistically tied in a likely second-round run-off on Oct. 28, two polls showed on Saturday.

A supporter of Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro poses for picture during a campaign rally in Brasilia, Brazil, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Bolsonaro has risen four points to 36 percent of voter intentions, while Haddad dropped one point to 22 percent, the Ibope polling firm said in a poll aired on TV Globo. The Datafolha firm had Bolsonaro up one point at 36 percent and Haddad unchanged at 22 percent. Both surveys showed Bolsonaro ahead of Haddad but statistically tied in a run-off that is expected because no candidate appears to have a majority.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.