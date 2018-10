U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press before boarding his plane at Mexico City International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico, October 19, 2018. Brendan Smialowski/Pool/via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed collaboration on Venezuela, tackling transnational crime and ways to strengthen economic ties in a phone call with Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, the State Department said on Monday.

Pompeo congratulated Bolsonaro on his election victory, the department said in a statement.