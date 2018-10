BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s presidential election will be decided in a run-off between right-winger Jair Bolsonaro and leftist Fernando Haddad, the president of the country’s top electoral court said on Sunday.

Fernando Haddad (R), presidential candidate of Brazil’s leftist Worker Party (PT), reacts with supporters, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Bolsonaro obtained 46.7 percent of the votes in Sunday’s first-round vote, and Haddad got 28.37 percent. The run-off between the two top vote-getters is required when no candidate wins a majority. The vote will be held on Oct. 28.