Far-right Bolsonaro takes commanding lead in Brazil election

A supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), wears a T-shirt with an image of Bolsonaro, during a runoff election, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Right-wing Congressman Jair Bolsonaro jumped to a commanding lead in Brazil’s presidential election as the first votes were counted on Sunday, according to official results.

With 89 percent of voters counted, Bolsonaro had received 56 percent of valid votes, far ahead of former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad’s 44 percent. Based on the official results, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo calculated that Bolsonaro had won the race.