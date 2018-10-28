FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2018 / 11:18 PM / in an hour

Brazil president-elect pledges fiscal reform, new diplomatic ties

1 Min Read

Supporters of Fernando Haddad, presidential candidate of Brazil's leftist Workers Party (PT), look at a live broadcast by Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), after Bolsonaro won the presidential race, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right president-elect Jair Bolsonaro pledged to reform government finances and reorient diplomatic relations in his first public comments on Sunday after winning a polarizing run-off vote against leftist Fernando Haddad.

Bolsonaro said he would begin a virtuous cycle of lower deficits, shrinking public debts and lower interest rates. He also pledged to align Brazil with more advanced countries that can offer the benefits of trade and technology, reversing what he called a recent political bias in diplomatic relations.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
