October 29, 2018 / 2:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro on election win

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday to congratulate him on his election victory and both men expressed a strong commitment to work together, the White House said.

Trump and Bolsonaro agreed to “work side-by-side to improve the lives of the people of the United States and Brazil, and as regional leaders, of the Americas,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

