Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react after Bolsonaro wins the presidential race, in Brasilia, Brazil October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will work closely with Brazil on trade and military issues following Jair Bolsonaro’s presidential election victory, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.

“We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else,” Trump, who spoke with far-right firebrand Bolsonaro by telephone on Sunday, wrote on Twitter.