October 23, 2018 / 5:45 PM / a few seconds ago

Facebook's WhatsApp says no plan to lift forwarding limit in Brazil

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s popular messaging service WhatsApp has no plan to lift its limit on the number of people who can receive a forwarded message in Brazil, an executive for the company told reporters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

Asked whether WhatsApp would lift its 20-recipient limit for forwarded messages or lower the cap to five in Brazil, as in India, Victoria Grand, VP for policy and communications at WhatsApp said: “We’re pretty comfortable with that number 20,” but that policy “could change over time.”

Last week, Brazil’s leading presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, complained that WhatsApp had limited the reach of forwarded messages, calling for the service to lift the cap.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
