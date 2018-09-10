Brazil ex-leader Lula not giving up fight to run in election: lawyer

CURITIBA, Brazil (Reuters) - A lawyer for imprisoned former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday after meeting with the leader in jail that he will continue his legal battle to win the right to run in next month’s presidential elections.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto/File Photo

Lawyer Luiz Casagrande Pereira said Lula wants to wait until all his appeals are exhausted before the Supreme Court. The lawyer said Lula’s team would continue to press the top court on the recommendation of the United Nations Human Right Committee made up of independent experts that Lula be allowed to run. Courts have already rejected that argument.