Brazil leftist's hopes of catching Bolsonaro dim on eve of vote

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The chances of Brazil’s leftist presidential candidate Fernando Haddad narrowing the lead of right-wing front-runner Jair Bolsonaro took a hit when he failed to win a crucial endorsement on Saturday, a day before the two face off in a runoff election.

Former center-left candidate Ciro Gomes said in a video on social media that he would not take sides in the election campaign, withholding support for Haddad of the Workers Party (PT).

Gomes, a former governor of the northeastern state of Ceará state, is an influential figure in the poorest region of Brazil and his endorsement could have been a game changer in the South American country’s most polarized election in a generation.

Haddad has narrowed Bolsonaro’s lead to 12 percentage points in the latest opinion poll on Thursday and was counting on adding another 4 points to gain enough momentum in the final straight to reach Bolsonaro. Final voter surveys will be will be released later on Saturday.

Gomes finished third in the Oct. 7 first round vote with 12 percent of the vote, behind Bolsonaro’s 46 percent and Haddad’s 29 percent. Gomes had hoped to be the standard bearer of the left but was outmaneuvered by jailed Workers Party leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who anointed Haddad as his stand-in as he is serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

Bolsonaro, a former Army captain, is poised to become Brazil’s first far-right president since the end of the 1964-1985 military dictatorship and has promised to crack down on crime and corruption.

The 63-year-old seven-term congressman has successfully pitched himself as the anti-establishment candidate by appealing to voters fed up with political graft and violent crime.