Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro stable, mouth feeding stopped

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who was wounded in a knife attack, will not be mouth-fed for the time being due to abdominal bloating, his doctors said on Wednesday, though he remained stable with no signs of fever or infection.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is greeted by supporters during an agribusiness fair in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File photo

The far-right lawmaker, who is leading voter intention polls, was stabbed in a campaign event last week and is being treated at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. He will be fed intravenously, according to a hospital statement.