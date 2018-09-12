FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro stable, mouth feeding stopped

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who was wounded in a knife attack, will not be mouth-fed for the time being due to abdominal bloating, his doctors said on Wednesday, though he remained stable with no signs of fever or infection.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is greeted by supporters during an agribusiness fair in Esteio, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File photo

The far-right lawmaker, who is leading voter intention polls, was stabbed in a campaign event last week and is being treated at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. He will be fed intravenously, according to a hospital statement.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro and Bruno Federowski in Brasília; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

