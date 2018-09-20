FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 20, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro undergoes new medical procedure

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right, poll-leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro underwent a procedure to drain liquid from his abdominal cavity two weeks after he was stabbed in an assassination attempt, according to a Thursday hospital statement.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks with journalists at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Bolsonaro had a slight fever, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a written statement, prompting doctors to order a scan. It showed a collection of liquid, which was successfully drained.

That will now be analyzed to see if Bolsonaro is suffering from an infection, two doctors with knowledge of the procedure told Reuters, on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

Reporting by Brad Brooks, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.