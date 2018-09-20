Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro undergoes new medical procedure

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right, poll-leading presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro underwent a procedure to drain liquid from his abdominal cavity two weeks after he was stabbed in an assassination attempt, according to a Thursday hospital statement.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks with journalists at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Bolsonaro had a slight fever, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a written statement, prompting doctors to order a scan. It showed a collection of liquid, which was successfully drained.

That will now be analyzed to see if Bolsonaro is suffering from an infection, two doctors with knowledge of the procedure told Reuters, on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter.