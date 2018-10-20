FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 5:37 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he can keep central bank chief Goldfajn in the job

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he could keep acclaimed central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn in the job.

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is pictured during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Appointed as central bank chief in June 2016, Goldfajn has kept a tight lid on inflation and was considered the best central banker by magazine The Banker for taming inflation in Latin America’s largest economy.

Goldfajn is preparing to step down by the end of the year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, depriving the country’s incoming president of a widely respected steward of the economy.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro

